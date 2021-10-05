Irene M. (Sjoberg) Habeck

Watertown, WI - Irene M. Habeck, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Irene Maxine Sjoberg was born on March 27, 1937 in Bryant, South Dakota, the daughter of Arvin and Bertha (nee Lein) Sjoberg. She was a graduate of Oconomowoc High School. She was united in marriage to Roland Habeck in 1957. He preceded her in death in 2016. She had been employed as a secretary for Minett Insurance of Oconomowoc for over 50 years. She was a member of Monterey Homemakers. Irene especially enjoyed baking for her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Dave (Patti) Habeck of California, Tom (Shari) Habeck of Oconomowoc, and Ron (Nancy) Habeck of Watertown; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and seven siblings.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc with Rev. Nick Slater officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
