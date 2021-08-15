August 11, 2021
Watertown, WI - Joyce A. Mallow, 83, of Watertown, passed away August 11, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia with Rev. Joel Free officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Paul's Church in Ixonia or their Early Childhood Ministry. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Joyce Ann Kinert was born June 22, 1938, daughter of Elmer "Dean" and Gladys (nee Ranney) Kinert. She graduated Lincoln High School in Alma Center, and then earned a degree in nursing. She married the love of her life, Merlin Mallow, on April 23, 1960 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island. Her first career was a stay home mom, raising their 5 children until the youngest started school. Joyce worked most of her nursing career at Marquardt Manor as a floor RN and eventually the director of nursing. She was instrumental in starting Marquardt's home health division and she was known for the special connections that she had with her patients.
Joyce was an avid reader, often finishing a book a day, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, gospel music, and trips to the casino. She had a very special place in her heart for her pets, and most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very kind-hearted and loving and had a great sense of humor.
Joyce is survived by her children, Mark (Diane) Mallow of Watertown, Curt Mallow of Wausau, Jeff (Jeri) Mallow of Hartford and Michelle (Tim) Doyle of Watertown; daughter-in-law, Shelly Mallow of Watertown; grandchildren, Nicole (Brad) Ebert, Justin (Sherena) Mallow, Josh (Shannon) Mallow, Jessica (Adam) Trexler, Stephanie (Tom) MacAskill, and Tim (Kaitlyn) Mallow, Cory (Tiffany) Mallow, Kyle (Valerie) Mallow, Katelyn (Jordan) Lang, Ryanne (Brayden) Wendt, Ethan Mallow, Emma Doyle, and Collin Doyle; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon (Norman) Melcher; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, David Mallow; two brothers, and three sisters.