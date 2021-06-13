March 5, 1963 - June 8, 2021
Watertown, WI - Twana L. Ellis, 58, of Watertown, WI passed away June 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Twana was born on March 5, 1963 in California. She married the love of her life Joe Ellis on July 17, 1993 and they raised four wonderful children in Watertown, WI, she was so proud and loved spending time with her family and being Nana to her amazing grandchildren. Twana worked for Walmart for over 25 years. She was a social butterfly all around; she was a major fan of "Sunday Funday", hosting "Drive Way Parties", shopping, painting boards and loved her trips down to Las Vegas where she listened to her favorite band "The Whip Its".
Twana is survived by her husband Joe. Her children Matt Mercer, April (Rob) Kruziki, Amber (Kris) Bauer, and Brenna (Jordan) Smith. Her 8 grandchildren, Dominic, Kaden, Blake, Paisleigh, Kalon, Kirra, Kendyl and Jaxon. Her siblings, Trina (Mike) Adkins, Tim (Sue) Mercer, Terry (Terese) Mercer, and Traci Mercer. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her father and sister Tammy.
A memorial service for Twana will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road, Watertown, WI 53098, with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00am until the time of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Hake and his entire oncology staff, also a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their love and care during this time.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.