Oshkosh, WI - Craig Franklin LeMacher, age 66, passed away at The Courtyard with the love of his life at his side on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born in Watertown on September 11, 1955, the son of the late Clarence and Myrtle (Hockmuth) LeMacher. On July 16, 2016 he married Dawn Much in Oshkosh. Craig was a very handy person and his work life reflected this. He was known to enjoy the outdoors where he loved fishing and whistling to the birds. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, and always being available to help anyone in need.
Craig is survived by his wife, Dawn; children: Eric (Megan) LeMacher and Stevie LeMacher; four grandchildren; sisters: Karen (Frank) Jennerjohn and Sandra (Craig) Phelps; step-daughter, April Emmrich; and step-son, Matthew Netzel. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Glen (Janaan) LeMacher.
The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in the dinning room at Heritage Court, 600 W. Packer Ave., Oshkosh, with a luncheon to follow.
The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at The Courtyard and nurses with St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.
