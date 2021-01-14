Gayle M. Gruber

October 23, 1949 - January 13, 2021
Watertown, WI - Gayle Gruber went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Gayle was born October 23rd, 1949, in Chicago, lllinois, first child of George and Edna (Martin) Gruber. She lived her early life there until moving to Bethesda in Watertown in 1966. Gayle was later joined at Bethesda by her sister Donita. Gayle enjoyed listening to music and singing to the radio and hymns.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents. She is survived by her sister Donita of Jefferson, her close friend Dorothy Nico of Watertown, and her friends at Bethesda, whom she shared her life with. The family would like to thank all of the staff that worked with Gayle over the years, especially those who supported her in the past year.
A funeral service for Gayle will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. David Groth Presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. Gayle will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.