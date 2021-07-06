Keith A. "Botch" Schellin

November 12, 1957 - June 28, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Keith "Botch" A. Schellin, 63, of Ixonia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Keith Allen Schellin was born on November 12, 1957 at Watertown Memorial Hospital, the son of Donald and Lila (nee Radloff) Schellin. On September 26, 1998, he married Brenda Krall at Dr. Martin Luther King Church in Oconomowoc. Keith was the Owner and Operator of Schellin Trucking where he proudly hauled US Mail. In his earlier years he could be found riding his motorcycle or headed "up north". Later in life he enjoyed hanging out in the garage, drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon while working on vehicles and small engines. He was always ready for a good laugh and a good time. While his life was cut short, it was well lived. He will be missed by many.
Botch is survived by his wife, Brenda Schellin of Ixonia; daughter, Katie (Justin) Bahr of Ixonia; grandchildren, Logan, Noah, Kiylie, and Elliana; sister, Donna (Ed) Winkelman of Watertown; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.