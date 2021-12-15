Watertown, WI - Donald N. Reichardt, 85, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc with his family by his side.
Donald was born on May 24, 1936 in New Holstein, WI, the son of Nelson and Hilda (Rader) Reichardt. He married the love of his life Marjorie West on July 17, 1958 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 63 years of marriage. He was a math teacher at Riverside Middle School for over 33 years. He lived a simple life, enjoying buying cars, riding tractors, and was a talented woodworker having helped build multiple homes and reconstructions. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Donald is survived by his wife, children: Sue (Kelly) Pochop; Lea (Charles) Fischer; and Todd (Christine) Reichardt. Grandchildren: Robin; Brendan; Kendra (Trevor); Sarah (Jonathan); Shannon; Isabella; Claire; his sister Carol Nawrocki and brother-in-law Don West. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many students, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ellen Reichardt.
A friends and family gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Donald's honor may be made to Riverside Middle School math department or a charity of one's choice.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
