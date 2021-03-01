Dorothy M. (Crook) "Rusty" Rein

December 2, 1930 - February 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Dorothy "Rusty" M. Rein, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Moravian Church in Watertown with Pastor Katie Van der Linden officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Ebenezer cemetery at a later date. Unfortunately due to Covid, social distancing and face masks will be required and no meal will be provided.
Dorothy Marilyn Crook was born on December 2, 1930 in Readstown, WI where she was raised, the daughter of Fred and Edith (nee Ward) Crook. On November 25, 1949, she married Robert M. Rein. Robert preceded her in death on April 14, 2016. Dorothy was a long-time member of Ebenezer Moravian Church.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Kenneth (Claudia) Rein of Juneau, Linda (Carl) Kutzke of Lake Mills, Steve (Pam) Rein and Eric (Tracey) Rein, all of Watertown; grandchildren, Kyle Rein (Nicole), Angela (Kevin) McDonnell, Jason (Hilary) Rein, Keith (Jes) Rein, Lyndsey (Cameron) Christenson, Allison Rein and Emmaleigh Rein; ten great-grandchildren, Isaac, Everett, Braelyn, Ellison, Olin, Ashlyn, Carson, Paisley, Ashton and Callum; siblings, Doris Thompson, William (Betty) Crook, Jeannie (Clarence) Callies, and Lynn (Roger) Farrell; sisters-in-law, Nadine Dueffert and Doris Rein; along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Kevin Rein; siblings and in-laws: brother, Fred Crook (Vivian); sister, Betty Hollenbeck (Ray); sister, Patricia Dobbs; brother, Gerald Crook (Barb); brother in-law, Orland Thompson.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Marquardt Manor and Watertown Regional Medical Center for their special care with Dorothy.
Memorials can be made to Ebenezer Moravian Church or charity of one's choice.