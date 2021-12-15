Watertown, WI - Thomas R. Triplett of Watertown, passed into eternal life on December 11, 2021, with his sons at his side, after a brief illness.
Son of Ralph and Rose (Ripp) Triplett, Tom was born and raised in Watertown, Wisconsin and was a 1962 graduate of Watertown High School. Tom was born with a passion for farming, worked on his parents' family farm from a very young age, and continued farming all the way up until his passing. During that time he also had a 25 year career as a letter carrier for the USPS in Watertown.
He had a love for restoring antique cars and tractors and enjoyed volunteering his time with the Friends of Dodge County Parks (Harnischfeger Park), Watertown Car Club, and Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo. He had a knack for fixing things and wasn't happy unless he had at least three projects going at a time! Tom also enjoyed riding motorcycles and travelling the country to attend car and tractor auctions. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren, his sons and his sisters.
Tom is survived by his sons, Todd (Holly) Triplett, Scott (Rose) Triplett, Andrew (Valeri) Triplett, and Christopher (Jenny) Triplett; 7 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Zach) Henze, Carrie (Korey) Triplett, and Tyler Triplett, Cameron and Carson Triplett, and Ava and Katelyn Triplett; 3 great-grandchildren, Koen Henze and Ovaya and Olivia Stark; and mother to his children, Janet Brunk.
He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Harms and Sandy (Ed) Watson as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved sister Barbara Buss, and his dear cousin Lois Zastrow.
A Celebration of Life to fondly remember Tom will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main Street, Watertown WI 53094 on Friday, December 17th, 2021 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Libations and fish fry to follow at Lindberg's by the River at 6pm. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. The family has requested that remembrances be made through the funeral home in the form of a donation to Harnischfeger Park with "Farm Tractor Display" in the memo.
