Watertown, WI - Betty R. May, 75, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born on October 1, 1946 in Watertown, the daughter of Herbert and Evelyn (Schultz) May. She was a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. She was a long time active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Richwood where she volunteered with the ladies aid. She was also involved with the AAL. In her younger years she enjoyed playing many sports, especially bowling, volleyball, and softball. She loved working out on the family farm, raking hay and driving tractors. Betty also enjoyed having rummage sales and going to the Amish Market. She was also talented at playing the accordion. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her brother Leroy May, sister-in-law Carol May, nephews Tim (Deb Hill) May, Mark (Pennie) May, and niece Dawn (Keith) Fredrick. Her great nephews Jacob, Ryan, Josh, and Cayden, and her uncle Ernie Schultz and aunt Shirley Schultz. She is also survived by a number of other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother David.
The family would especially like to thank the doctors and staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center and Pastor Lance Hoff for the care and compassion given to Betty.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown- 615 Jones Street. Watertown, WI 53094, with Rev. Lance Hoff presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's honor to St. Mark's Lutheran Church-Richwood, Lakeside Lutheran, or to a charity of one's choice.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family.