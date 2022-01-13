Judy Kay White

Watertown, WI - Judy Kay (Hutchens) White, 57 of Reedsburg, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born on February 20, 1964 in Reedsburg, WI, to Frederick and Patricia (Hanson) Hutchens. From the time of birth, Judy was spunky, caring, kind and did things on her time. She had a soft spot for animals from a very young age and always had house pets. She loved shopping, music, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. Although she was the kindest person to all who knew her, she was also not afraid to stick up for who and what she loved, which she instilled into her children.
Judy worked with her parents at Hutchens Decorating for several years before opening up her in home daycare where she spent over 15 years watching children in her community. With her kind heart and incredible patience, this was the perfect job for her. Her love for children continued by spending time with her five grandchildren. If she was holding a baby, good luck getting a turn.
Judy is survived by her parents, Frederick and Patricia Hutchens; husband, Richard White; brother, Robert (Rosemary) Hutchens; children Jessica Sullivan (Anthony Marks) and Patrick Sullivan; stepson, Richie (Ana) White; grandchildren, Jordan, Emma, Carley, Richard and Addison; her fur babies, Gizmo, Garfield and Grayson; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends.
She is proceeded in death by her grandparents, Homer and Rachel Hutchens, Gayle and Mary Hanson; special friend, Robert Parks.
Services for Judy will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Chris Anderson of Bible Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.
