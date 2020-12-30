Constance A. "Connie" Boyce

September 27, 1944 - November 23, 2020
Watertown, WI - Constance "Connie" A. Boyce, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Connie Boyce was born on September 27, 1944 in Appleton, the daughter of Howard and Beatrice (nee McLaughlin) Boyce. She was a 1962 graduate of Watertown High School. She worked at a beautician in Oconomowoc. She then moved to Las Vegas and was employed as a Black Jack dealer at the Hotel Nevada. She later worked as a correctional officer for over 19 years at Ely State Prison, a maximum-security facility in Ely, Nevada. Connie enjoyed reading mysteries, hiking, horseback riding, and going on walks. She loved to travel with her friends and sisters.
Connie is survived by her children, Angela Klawes of Lisbon and Tye (Tina) Hunt of Culver, Oregon; grandchildren, Tayah and Tara; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Oiler, Gary (Judy) Boyce, Mel Marriott, Karen (Steve) Stangler, Scott (Tina) Boyce, and Terry Boyce; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Marquardt Health Care and Marquardt Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.