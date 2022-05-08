Viroqua, WI - DuWayne G. Schuenemann, 77, of Viroqua, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
DuWayne George Schuenemann was born on July 10, 1944 in Watertown to George and Alice (nee Kaul) Schuenemann. He was a 1962 graduate of Watertown High School where he participated and lettered in football and wrestling. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. serving for four years.
He worked for USPS until he moved to the Viroqua area where he owned and operated the Romance General Store and then drove school bus for the Viroqua School District. He loved hunting and fishing and all branches of the United States Armed Forces. DuWayne was a proud supporter of the American Legion and VFW Posts.
Dewey is survived by stepchildren: Kelly (Tracy) Gunderson of Poynette, Kevin (Patsy) Gunderson of Appleton, Kerri (Bruce) Olson of Westby, Kurt (Daryl) Gunderson of Washington D.C., Anthony "Tony" (Amanda) Gunderson of Waupun; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his sister Diana Bessel of Watertown; sister-in-law Valene Schuenemann of Watertown, stepsister Phyllis (Art) Schuck, best friend and dog Torri; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice (Kaul-Schuenemann) Tessmann, stepfather Ed Tessmann, brother Douglas Schuenemann Sr., stepbrother Wayne Tessmann, and brother-in-law William Bessel.
