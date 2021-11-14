Glenn W. Mason

Oconomowoc, WI - Glenn W. "Rhino" Mason, age 65, of Alderly, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 1, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1956 to Milton and Esther (Fredrick) Mason in Oconomowoc.
Glenn loved his work as a heavy equipment operator, and often said he would "go to work for a box of donuts and a poke in the eye". He had a passion for farming and tractors; and loved fishing, knives and guns. Many knew Glenn's quirky sense of humor. He loved being a grandfather, and was also a great husband, father, uncle and friend.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Julie (Adam) Gauthier and Amy (Jacob) Trupke; his grandchildren, Mya, Molly and Logan Gauthier; his sister-in-law, Sandy Sullivan; brother-in-law, Gary (Judy) Sullivan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Daniel and Edna Sullivan.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, W653 Roosevelt Road in Rubicon with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
