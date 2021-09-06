Elaine Amy (Wegener) Gerth

December 31, 1936 - September 2, 2021
IronRidge, WI - Elaine Amy Gerth of Iron Ridge, passed away at the age of 84, on September 2, 2021. She was born
December 31, 1936, in Hartford, daughter of George and Amy (nee Wuesthoff ) Wegener. She married Gene Gerth, May 22, 1957. Early on in their marriage, she helped Gene on the farm. She made many friends when she worked at ER Wagner, in Hustisford, and for a short time she managed K-Mart in Hartford. Her true calling was to minister her faith at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge and at County Line Lutheran Church in Markesan. She was a devout wife and loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Gene for 64 years, her loving daughter Cathleen (David) Germain and her six precious grandchildren, Kasie, (Dolores) Keel, Kurtis Keel, Eric Gertin, Mindy (Tim) Harwood, Shelby (Clayton) Shields, Kelly Kluewer and her brother Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Wegener. Also, survived are ten, precious great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, N572 Cty. R., in Lebanon, WI. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at church. Rev. Daniel Repp will officiate. Interment Hustisford Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the churches she served, Our Savior's Lutheran Church or County Line Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family.