May 6, 1938 - July 30, 2021
Watertown, WI - Donna J. Lewis, 83, of Watertown passed away July 30, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Donna was born on May 6, 1938 in Rio, the daughter of Willard and Lillian (Stratton) Johnson. She married Robert Lewis on July 4, 1956 in Rio and the couple enjoyed 65 years together. Donna's pride and joy was raising her family and in her free time she enjoyed crossword puzzles and crocheting. Donna will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Donna is survived by her husband Robert; children Kim, Craig (Sandy), Turine (Carl) Williams, Kirk, Jeff and Will (Ashly); grandchildren Kainen (Jeana), Kristopher, Katianna (Josh), Jenny (Chris), Carl Jr. (Ashley), April, Jordan (Matt), Bill, Benjamin (Nicole) and Bobbie; 16 great grandchildren; sister Doreen (Merwyn) Hamilton. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Delores.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
