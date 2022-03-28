Jenny K. "Jen" Riederer

January 26, 1927 - March 26, 2022
Watertown, WI - Jenny (Jen) K. Riederer, 95, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
On January 26, 1927, Jen was born in Ironwood, MI, to Emanual and Delphina Gabos. She graduated from St. Ambrose Catholic High School in Ironwood. While in high school, Jen and a friend helped the war effort by spotting planes on the top of Mt. Zion in Ironwood. After high school, Jen attended and graduated from Gregg College in Chicago and moved back to Ironwood. Jen married Jim in 1948 and moved to Waunakee, where Jim finished his last two years at UW Madison. In 1955 they moved to Watertown. During the early years in Watertown, she was busy raising her growing family. During those years, Jen enjoyed cooking and baking and even took a cake decorating class - much to the children's delight. Her Italian heritage influenced her kitchen talents and has been passed down to her children and grandchildren. Later, Jen started working for Virchow Krause, retiring after 25 years. She was an active member of St. Bernard's Parish for 57 years. Jen had a lifelong dream of traveling to Europe and the birthplaces of her parents. In 1987 Jim and Jen traveled to Europe and visited Cles, Italy (formerly Austria, her father's birthplace) and Bene di Corio, Italy (birthplace of her mother). Three more trips back to Europe occurred in the following years. In 1976 another dream was realized when they bought a cottage on Long Lake near Mercer, WI. Jen spent weekends and vacations at the lake with family. After retirement, Jen enjoyed volunteer work, exercise classes, Saturday Club, and Catholic Women's Club. She relished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The last couple of years included regular Friday night dinners at Bismark's with her children and an occasional trip to the casino in Madison.
Survivors include children James (Deb) Riederer of Madison, Connie (Paul) Dobbratz of Rothschild, John (Gail) Riederer of Oconomowoc, Jayne (Paul) Seiser of Wausau, Joe Riederer of Wisconsin Rapids, Jay (Denise) Riederer of West Bend, and Jerry Riederer of Amherst; 14 grandchildren, Tony Riederer, Allison (Jesse) Riederer-Davis, Sarah (Chad) Wilczek, Nathan Dobbratz, Jamie (Robert) Grogan, Danielle (Derek) Schoenborn, Jeffrey (Katy) Riederer, Mariah (Tyler) Drach, Caleb Seiser, Cameron (Kendra) Seiser, Ricky Riederer, Kevin Riederer, Kristin (Dave) Todd, and Maggie Riederer; 16 great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ava, and Mia Wilczek, Jack, Oliver, and Lilah Grogan, Stella, Charlie, and Leo Schoenborn, James, Jorie, and Jonah Riederer, Piper, Levi, and Landry Drach; Logan, Carson, and Alessi Todd and Ruby Riederer-Davis.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sister, Lou; brothers William, Joseph, and Theodore; and great-granddaughter, Lucy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Watertown Food Pantry, Watertown Humane Society, or the charity of one's choice.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the many people who helped Jen with transportation, grocery shopping, and friendship in the last few years.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.