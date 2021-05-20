Vikki L. (Jacobsen) Fredrick

March 4, 1973 - May 18, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Vikki Lyn Fredrick was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 18, 2021. Vikki is the loving wife of Paul Fredrick (22 years).
She was born in Neenah, WI on March 4, 1973. Vikki is survived by her parents, Nels & Kathy Jacobsen, her brothers Daniel & Brian (Tiffany) Jacobsen, her father and mother-law Alan & Alice Fredrick, and many brothers and sister in-laws, and nieces and nephews. Vikki is a graduate of Waukesha South High School in 1991, and Paul and Vikki were married on March 27, 1999. Vikki loved spending time with her nieces and nephew, she was an avid Brewer and Packer fan, and loved visiting with friends and family on Facebook.
Visitation is Monday May 24, 2021 from 9-11AM at St. Matthews's Ev. Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI. Funeral service will follow at church at 11AM. Interment Ashippun Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Matthews's Ev. Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave. Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.