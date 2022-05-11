Johnathan Earle "Johnny" Bauer

Watertown, WI - Johnathan "Johnny" Earle Bauer, 32, of Watertown, fought his final fight with cancer on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Johnny was born on December 1, 1989, the son of Dale and Katherine (Johnson) Bauer. On June 19, 2009, Johnny enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served our country as a Staff Sergeant. He spent his free time cooking/smoking meats, painting, golfing, shooting guns, and playing video games, especially with his brother Andrew and nephew Kalon. Johnny always found ways to work quotes from his favorite TV show "The Office" into every day conversations. Above all, he enjoyed making memories with his family and friends, and spending time with his two cats, Yuki and Gon.
Johnny is survived by his mother Katherine, siblings Andrew, Kelly (Michael Zuehlke), Kyle (Kayla Millspaw), and Kris (Amber Bauer), his nieces and nephews Kalon, Kirra, Kendyl, and Kobe. He is also survived by his two godchildren Isabelle and Jayden, countless cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends, as well as a country of brothers and sisters that served alongside him.
He is preceded in death by his father Dale, maternal and paternal grandparents, and his Uncle Earle.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
Any soldiers, retired or active, are welcome to pay their respects to our soldier.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude's or ASPCA.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.