Watertown, WI - Jean Tessmann, 97, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Highland House in Watertown surrounded by her children.
Jean Baratta was born on September 16, 1924 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of Joseph and Rosalie (nee Lazzara) Baratta. On September 16, 1944, she married LeRoy G. Tessmann in Chicago, Illinois. LeRoy preceded her in death on November 30, 2004. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown.
Jean is survived by her children, Mary (Tom Carson) Tessmann, James (Pat) Tessmann, Carol (Dan) Salvi, Leslee Tessmann, and Allen (Chris) Tessmann; grandchildren, Christa Wegwart, Derek Wegwart, Troy Tessmann, Trisha (Matt) Tully, Tina (Jon) McCoy, Jennifer (Chris) Kohout, David (Cassie) Tessmann, Daniel Tessmann, Ryan Tessmann, Austin Paris and Patience Schuler; 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Baratta; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Tessmann; daughter, Dolores (Gary) Schroeder; as well as 11 brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown with Rev. Dr. Young Tae Lee officiating. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church. The service will be available via Hafemeister Funeral Home Facebook live as well as YouTube on the Hafemeister FH channel later in the day Tuesday. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
