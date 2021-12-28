Patricia R. (Wohletz) Volenberg

Johnson Creek, WI - Patricia "Patti" R. Volenberg, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Sunset Ridge in Johnson Creek.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Patricia Rose Wohletz was born January 5, 1938, adopted daughter to Raymond and Frieda Kirchoff. She attended Lebanon grade school. Patti worked at the Box Factory before working the bread assembly line at Brownberry in Oconomowoc. Later in life, she worked as a nanny. Patti married Owen Volenberg on November 26, 1976, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2001. Patti loved going on trips to the casino, shopping, and going out to dinner. In her spare time, she enjoyed birdwatching and squirrel watching. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan.
Patti is survived by children, Tami (Lyle) Wuestenberg, Rick (Cheryl) Tietz, and Shelly Firari (Dale Schlender); stepdaughter, Jenny; grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Wuestenberg, Chad (Kristen) Wuestenberg, Krystle (Clint) Genz, Ryan (Heather) Firari, and Tanner (Katrina) Tietz; great-grandchildren, Emma and Alex Wuestenberg, Cooper and Sawyer Genz, Kobe and Maylee Wuestenberg, Corban and Collin Gillen, Zayden Tietz, and expecting great-grandson, Lane; a special niece, Cindy Scoles; sister-in-law, Helayne Kirchoff.
Patti is further preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Zoellick; brothers, Merlin (LaVerna) Pahl and Gary Kirchoff; niece, Shirley Retzlaff.
Patti's family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Ridge and Rainbow Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Patti and the family.
