September 3, 1951 - June 11, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Gerald E. Schoenherr, September 3, 1951-June 11, 2021, 69, of Waterloo passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at home.
Gerald was born September 3, 1951 in Columbus, the son of Kurt and Irene (Meier) Schoenherr. He served in the US Army right after high school. He married Joyce I. Weisensel on April 7, 1973 at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. The couple enjoyed 47 years of marriage prior to Joyce's passing in November 2020. He retired from Van Holtens. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, watching old movies and feeding the wildlife.
He is survived by his children, daughter Lisa (Alan) Croft, Duane (Julie) Schoenherr, and David (Michelle) Schoenherr, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four brothers. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was met at heaven's gate by his parents, siblings and his wife.
A funeral service for Gerald will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held on June 16, 2021 from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials in Gerald's honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.