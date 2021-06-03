May 4, 1941 - June 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - Hazel M. Mayer, 80, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her home.
Hazel was born on May 4, 1941 in Watertown, the daughter of Louis and Irene (Eggert) Borck. She married Duane (Butch) Mayer on October 12, 1959 in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Hazel was strong in her faith, and never missed a Sunday at church. She truly enjoyed doing volunteer work around town. Hazel was the true matriarch of the family; she was the glue that held the family together. She could always be found in the kitchen putting a meal together for friends and family. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending as much time as she could with her family and friends, especially her great-grandchildren.
Hazel is survived by her husband, children: Debbie (Allen) Hamann and Danny (Penny) Mayer, 4 grandchildren: Joshua (Jenny); Chad (Arissa); Sonya (Kong); and Kayla (Tim). 11 Great-Grandchildren: Camryn; Jackson; Ali; Seth; Isaac; Kenji; Madison; Sofia; Emilia; Yoshi; and Brooklynn, and her sisters Luella (Robert) Voight and Mary Lou (Myron) Moldenhauer. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Clarence and Ervin.
A memorial service for Hazel will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Promised Land Church in Watertown with Pastor Jeff Steiner presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 1:00pm until the time of service.
Memorials in Hazel's honor to Promised Land Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.