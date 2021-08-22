November 22, 1925 - August 21, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Margaret L. Voss, formerly of Oconomowoc, died August 21 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc with the Reverend Pastor O'Donnell presiding. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Garden in Ixonia. Friends and relatives can pay their respects from 12 until the time of service.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc, WI or Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
The former Margaret Lorraine Roberts born November 22, 1925 to Walter "Vern" and Minnie (Schulz) Roberts in Ixonia, WI. She became a child of God upon her baptism on December 13h, 1925. She was a graduate of Watertown High School.
Margaret met her future husband - William H. Voss- at a dance in Waterloo. After returning from his service in WWII, they were married on May 18, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Watertown. They enjoyed 75 years of marriage having three daughters, Beverly (James) Nikson, Barbara Star, and Bonnie (David) Schliewe, four grandsons , Mike (Carrie) Nikson, Jason (patty) Nikson, Chris Star (Dawn Oechsner) and Bill (Stevy) Schliewe and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Earl Roberts of Watertown, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Marie Perschke.
In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing and roller skating. She loved her family with all her heart; However, now free from her earthly pain, she resides in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.