Helen G. Eicher

September 27, 1925 - April 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Helen Eicher, 95, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Helen was born on September 27, 1925 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of Joseph and Lula (Mittan) Stromski. She married John Eicher on March 4, 1946 in Nebraska. Helen worked and retired as a cashier at National Tea Food Store in Watertown. Helen was an avid volunteer for many organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Food Pantry, Senior Center, Marquardt and Scouts. She was also active with the Saturday Club, TOPS and helped with the meals at the First Congregational Church of Christ. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children Elizabeth (Jerry) McCabe, Lynda Eicher, Dianna (Paul) Stai, Cathie Jo Wallen and John F. Eicher. Her sister June Ersham. Helen's grandchildren; Tina, Jennifer, Troy, Jami, Matthew, Valerie, Nichole, and Brent. 17 great-grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Special niece Judy. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband John, brother Robert and sister Patricia Rose.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday April 30, 2021 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Welch presiding. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
