July 17, 1938 - May 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Michael F. Hahn, M.D., age 82, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, where he had worked for many years as director of laboratories. He was born in Watertown on July 17, 1938, the son of Anthony and Harriet (Nowack) Hahn. He married Sharyn Pomeroy on September 16, 1961, and they have three children. Dr. Hahn graduated from the University of Wisconsin Medical School in 1963, and did his residency in Pathology at Madison General (now Meriter) Hospital. During his free time, Dr. Hahn enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, and listening to opera and folk music. Door County, Sanibel Island, and the Great Smoky Mountains were favorite destinations.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Shary; 3 children: Scott (Michelle) Hahn, Steve (Sheryl) Hahn, and Wendy (Todd) McQuistion; 6 grandchildren: Andrew and Alex, Michael and Lydia, and Isabelle and Declan; sister, Andrea Hahn Turke; brother-in-law, Don (Pat) Pomeroy; loving nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Peter Hahn.
A private family service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR) and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care given to Michael and the support offered to them by the staff at Mercy during his final days.