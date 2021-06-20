December 8, 1944 - June 18, 2021
Oxford, WI - OXFORD, WI - Donald M. Eckert, age 76, of Oxford, passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born December 8, 1944 in Watertown, WI to Myrle and Loretta (nee Oschmann) Eckert.
He attended a one room schoolhouse in Farmington, WI. He was a 1962 graduate of Watertown High School, and he served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Monroe, VA from August 1965 until August of 1967. He met the love of his life, Sharon (nee Maasch) and they were married on June 5, 1966. Together they shared 55 years of wedded happiness.
Don was employed as an Iron Worker, Local 8, at MSI General from 1968 until his retirement in 1997, when he and Sharon retired to Oxford from the Oconomowoc area.
In his spare time, he could be found working with his hands or creating something with wood. There was no household project he couldn't tackle and complete. He enjoyed day trips with Sharon in their Corvette, or a ride to Menard's, which often ended in ice cream or an impromptu lunch date. They also enjoyed golf together at their winter residence in Arizona, and camping trips in their RV while in Wisconsin.
Always willing to lend a hand, Don's handy work can be seen all around his house, and his children's homes. A true family man, he loved being around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Sharon; his 4 children, Mary (Carl) Lewis, of Watertown, Todd Eckert, of Mesa, AZ, Jon (Jennifer) Eckert, of Oconomowoc, and Lisa (Joe) Preinfalk, of Beaver Dam, WI; seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as six siblings, Betty (Lyle) Craker, Joanne Cloutier, Richard (Mary) Eckert, Larry (Cindy) Eckert, Laurie (Dennis) Opperman, and Ken (Karri) Eckert; a sister-in-law, Chris Eckert, and two brothers-in-law, Ted (Karen) Maasch and Tom (Jan) Maasch; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Don was preceded in death by one son, Donald M. Eckert Jr.; his brother, Robert Eckert; sister-in-law, Sue Ellen Maasch; brother-in-law, Brian Cloutier, and his parents and father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Mary Maasch.
A Celebration of Don's Life will be held Thursday, June 24th at 11:00 am at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 818 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Another visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia, with Military Rites accorded, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Croix Hospice, 414 Broadway St., Baraboo, WI 53913, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 818 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or a charity of donor's choice would be appreciated.
Don's family would like to express a special "Thank you" to the staff and caregivers at St. Croix Hospice for the extra special compassionate care they extended to Don.