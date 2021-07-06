Betty J. (Korth) Justmann

July 26, 1928 - July 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - Betty J. Justmann, 93, of Watertown, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 in Oconomowoc, surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services will take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Welch officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Betty Jane Korth was born July 26, 1928 in Watertown, daughter of August and Esther (née Riebel) Korth. She graduated Juneau High School in 1946. Betty married Max Justmann on May 19, 1951 in Watertown. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. Betty was a former member at Watertown Country Club, where she loved to golf with Max. She liked gardening. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Max; children, Mark Justmann, and Jane (Fred) Orth; grandchildren, Jennifer Orth, Michael Orth, and Matthew Justmann; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her siblings, Lila (DuWayne) Freber, Lucy (Kenneth) Gronert, Lorraine (Wally) Falk, and Gilbert (Dorothy) Korth.