Clifford D. Parent

Lebanon, WI - Clifford "Cliff" D. Parent Jr., 68, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Clifford David Parent Jr. was born on November 24, 1953, in Milwaukee, the son of Johanna (nee Karl) and Clifford Parent Sr. He was a 1971 graduate of Nathan Hale High School in West Allis. On June 23, 1972, Cliff married Kathleen "Kathy" Cook in West Allis. He had been employed at Envirex Inc. in Waukesha and WTC Machinery in Ixonia. Cliff enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, bowling, and shooting pool. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Kathy Parent of Lebanon; children, Wendy (Michael) Polzin of Ixonia, Joel (Jennice Penza) Parent of Watertown, and Ann (Javier) Ocampo of Juneau; grandchildren, Dakota Polzin, Ian Polzin, Nicholas Polzin, Jakob Parent, Caleb Parent, Aaliyah Ocampo, Ayden Ocampo, and Addison Ocampo; siblings, Cindy Thomas, Harry (Christine) Parent, David (Lisa) Parent, and Jeffrey (Tammy) Parent; sisters-in-law, Ruthann (Thomas) Zibell and Sharon Cook; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Robert and Ruth Cook; and brother-in-law, Michael Cook.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Parent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.