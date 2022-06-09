Watertown, WI - Sarah M. Suhr, 46, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Sarah Martha Suhr was born on February 14, 1976, in Watertown, the daughter of Ronald N. and Penny K. (Pellmann) Suhr. She was a 1994 graduate of Watertown High School.
She received her associates degree as a licensed travel agent from South Eastern Travel Academy in Kissimme, FL. Sarah was employed at Dane County Airport, and Carlson Travel Academy. She also worked at St. John's Daycare and Domani Salon & Spa. Sarah loved spending time with her girls, outdoors, hiking, camping, and gardening. She enjoyed country music, polka and dancing.
Sarah is survived by her children; Hannah (Jack Mattke) Jameson and Morgan Jameson, parents: Ronald and Penny Suhr of Watertown, significant other; Brian Lechmaier, siblings; Rebecca (Erich) Zellmer, and Ezra (Kayla) Suhr; nieces and nephew, Emma, Taylor, Molly Zellmer, and Layne Suhr; great-niece Sofia Zellmer; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nathan "Nate" Suhr, paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Jeske officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
