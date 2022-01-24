Barbara B. Kauth

Watertown, WI - Barb Kauth, 69 of Watertown WI, unexpectedly passed away at her home on November 21, 2021.
Barbara Baldwin Kauth was born to Robert and Alma (Moore) Bauch on August 19, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a 1970 graduate of Watertown High School.
She worked in a variety of roles for the University of Wisconsin system where she helped many students, young and old, to navigate secondary education. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, often hosting holiday gatherings or cooking meals for others. Barb was also very creative and enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts such as painting and sewing. She loved selling at and visiting craft fairs with her friends. Many who know her proudly wear a pair of her warm, wool mittens.
Barb was very much a family person who was very patient and supportive of those around her. She had a way of making everyone who knew her feel special and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Austin (Melissa) Kauth, and their three children Kerrick, Xandra, and Azemai, as well as her brother, John (Michelle Louis) Bauch, and their two children Alex and Evan. She is further survived by many other special relatives and friends.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Watertown Humane Society or a charity of one's choice.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Kauth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.