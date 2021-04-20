July 2, 1933 - April 14, 2021
Watertown, WI - Eunice Mae (Huelse) Wunrow died peacefully April 14, 2021 in her home in Watertown at the ripe old age of 87 . . . fiercely independent and captain of her own ship to the last. Born in Milwaukee, she lived in Watertown for the past 30 years and had many friends and neighbors who shared her daily adventures with her.
Eunice is remembered for her outrageous sense of fun and humor. While the stories are endless, one anecdote comes from a letter to me (her granddaughter) where she described sighting a mole in her living room while sitting on the toilet, and proceeded to write a limerick from the perspective of 'Moley, the Cady Street Pet': 'Since the day I was born / I've been treated with scorn / I don't smell / Can't folks treat me well?' The limerick was followed by a reportage from Moley, in which Moley vividly described being chased into Eunice's house by a 'fat, ornery squirrel.' Eunice was a prolific writer, with a gift for taking small, extraordinary observations and putting them down on paper with humor and eloquence in her letters, poetry, and fiction.
Eunice was a world traveler with a deep appreciation for new experiences, whether trips to Europe, camper adventures in New Zealand, or rafting in Fiji . . . the world was her hometown. She proceeds to her next adventure hand-in-hand with her strong faith in God. She was richly blessed with her Watertown neighbors, Melanie and Lance, Jerry and Nancy, Amber, Annie, Ursula, Lara, Sue and many others whose generosity of spirit and care is remembered gratefully by her family scattered far and wide.
She is survived by her three sons, Kevin (and wife Therese) in New Zealand, Tim (and wife Madie) in Oregon, and Eric (and wife Sandy) in their VW campervan plus two grandchildren, Zac (and wife Mallory) in Vermont and Rose in New Zealand, plus her goddaughter Nancy (Huelse) Greer in Colorado, and last, but not least, Moley (whereabouts currently unknown).
