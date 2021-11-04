Watertown, WI - Donald "Don" P. Wichmann, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Karl Walther of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Choir Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Donald Paul Wichmann was born on July 13, 1951 in Princeton, Wisconsin, the son of Walter and Jeannette (nee Westerhaus) Wichmann. He graduated from Northwestern Preparatory School in 1969 and then graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Pastoral Ministries from Northwestern College, both in Watertown. He attended Seminary in Mequon and served as a Pastor at churches in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas. After his time in ministry, he worked at Walmart Photo Department in Watertown. He continued to serve the Lord in various ways. Don was a devoted member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and stayed active in church life, including leading bible studies and singing in the church choir. He was a music collector and an avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger, and Milwaukee Brewer fan.
Donald is survived by his brothers, Chuck (Sherry) Wichmann and Bob (Maria) Wichmann; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Julie Wichmann.
