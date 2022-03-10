Lucille M. Zimdars

Oconomowoc, WI - Lucille Margaret Zimdars, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Lucille was born on February 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Elmer and Viola (nee Rohloff) Bergmann. She was proud to be a "Leap Year Baby." Lucille married Norbert Zimdars in December of 1949 and was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
She enjoyed driving her '65 Chevy convertible in parades for the American Legion of Oconomowoc and listening to country music. She was employed at Musbeck (Foot-So-Port) shoe factory and La Belle Industries.
Lucille is survived by her children Gordon (Dawn) Zimdars, Leroy (Marilyn) Zimdars, and Darlene (Donald) Koehler, 4 grandchildren Timothy (Sherri) Hesse, Tammy Bazan, Christina (Nate) Shrieves, and Jamie (Joe) Hanson, 8 great grandchildren Morgan Hesse, Dylan Hesse, Rebecca Bazan, Ethan Bazan, Evelyn Benson, Colton Benson, Hunter Benson, and Olivia Hansen, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norbert Zimdars, her brothers Wilbert, Kermit, Elmer, and Chester, and her sisters Frances Motl and Jeanette Duley. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be held from 2 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 3 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 818 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc. Private burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.