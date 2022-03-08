Marcus F. Buch

December 30, 1938 - March 7, 2022
Waterloo, WI - Marcus Fred Buch, 83, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2022.
Marcus was born in Watertown, South Dakota, on Dec. 30, 1938, to Pastor Herbert and Elvira (Klug) Buch. He became a child of God through holy baptism on Jan. 8, 1939, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in South Shore, South Dakota and was confirmed in his Lutheran faith by his father on June 1, 1952, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Yale, Michigan.
His early schooling took place at Darlington Lutheran School, and Redeemer Lutheran School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He graduated from high school from Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw, Michigan in 1956, and received his Bachelor's degree in education from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. He also attended the University of Minnesota, Michigan State University, and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he received his Master's degree.
Marcus married Arlys Jane Ohland on July 21, 1963 in Gibbon, Minnesota.
Marcus was blessed to serve his Lord and share God's grace with students at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Immanuel Lutheran School in Gibbon, Minnesota; St. Paul Lutheran School in Tomah, Wisconsin; Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw, Michigan; Trinity Lutheran School in Crete, Illinois, and St. John Lutheran School in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
After retirement from full-time teaching, he assisted the music department at Luther Preparatory School in Watertown, Wisconsin, and was a substitute teacher at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. His passion for music led him to direct many choirs, bands and school music shows throughout his entire ministry as well as playing organ for his church.
Marcus loved spending time with his family, especially when it involved singing. He had a gift for creating stories, and limericks, and songs and he loved to share them with his children and grandchildren.
Marcus is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlys, of Waterloo, Wisconsin; son Kevin (Dona) of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; daughters Lisa (Michael) Hecht of Madison, Wisconsin; Shelly (Keene) Kohrt, Monona, Wisconsin; and Kristin (Brian) Krueger, Prior Lake, Minnesota. He is further survived by grandchildren, Hillary (Tony) Peterson, Kaleb (Emily) Buch, Garrett (Amanda) Buch; Lydia and Joshua Hecht; McKenzie (Reid) Gresens, Jenna (Jacob) Buboltz, Evan (Morgan) Kohrt, Megan, Micah and Leah Kohrt; Molly, Silas, Sophie, and Andrew Krueger; and six great grandchildren, Heather and Eddie Peterson, Hailey and Addy Buch, and Nora and Asher Gresens.
Also surviving Marcus are his siblings, Carolyn (Dennis) Schultz, Rev. Donald (Jean) Buch, brother-in-law, Donald Ohland, sisters-in-law, Joan Pinske and Karon (Darrell) Jahn and many other relatives and friends.
Marcus was preceded into heaven by his parents, his in-laws, Arthur and Lydia Ohland; brother-in-law, Loren Pinske; sister-in-law, Melda Ohland; and granddaughter, Heather Buch. They are seeing their Savior's face and claiming the inheritance that Jesus won for them.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Columbus Health and Rehab, Skaalen Retirement Services, Highland House, Columbus Prairie Ridge Hospital and Dr. Sam for their continued care for Marcus.
The funeral service for Marcus will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Wisconsin, with Rev. James Adomeit officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until the time of service.
Memorials can be made in the name of Marcus Buch to Lakeside Lutheran High School and St. John, Waterloo.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.