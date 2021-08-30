Michael A. VandenBerg

May 16, 2001 - August 26, 2021
Watertown, WI - Michael "Mikey" A. VandenBerg, 20, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Schultz officiating. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Michael "Mikey" Andrew VandenBerg was born May 16, 2001, in Watertown, son of Aaron and Sheri (nee Huggett) VandenBerg. He attended Watertown High School. Mikey's passion was working on cars, his favorite being Ford Broncos. He was a member of a snowmobile club with his parents. He always made the people around him smile, he loved hard and would do anything for anyone.
Mikey is survived by his parents, Sheri and Aaron VandenBerg; sister, Casey VandenBerg; paternal grandmother, Sheila (Phil) Strunz; paternal grandfather, Pat VandenBerg; maternal grandmother, Helen Chwala; nephew, Bentley; his "brothers" and best friends Tyjuan, Elias, Eric, Wyatt, Quinton and Sabastian; as well as other relatives and friends.
Mikey is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Huggett.