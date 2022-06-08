Deborah A. "Debby" Ebert

Watertown, WI - Deborah A. Ebert, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Deborah Annette Ebert was born June 10, 1957, in Cudahy to Lee and Patricia (Pastorius) Thompson. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School. Debby enjoyed doing arts and crafts with her daughters over the years. She helped with the Holiday Store at Douglas Elementary School for many years and with the props and costumes at Riverside Middle School for their annual musical.
Debby is survived by her husband Donald Ebert of Watertown; mother, Patricia Thompson of Watertown; two daughters: Tiffany (fiancé Brian Knox II) Ebert of Madison and Crystal (fiancé Jared Nelson) Ebert of Middleton; siblings: Mike (Susy) Thompson of Burlington, Cheryl (Robert) Harold of Watertown, Kathy Boettcher of Pewaukee.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Thompson.
She was a mother to anyone who needed one. "Adopting" kids just being herself. She wanted the best for everyone she met, showing her love through advice and stories. Her best advice was, "we're not going to say goodbye, it's see you later."
