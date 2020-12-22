Joyce P. (Tremper) Meyer

June 29, 1931 - December 20, 2020
Watertown, WI - Joyce P. Meyer, 89, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Bedrock Health Care Center in Watertown.
Joyce Patsy Tremper was born on June 29, 1931 in Milwaukee, the daughter of George and Lillian (nee Schlondrop) Tremper. On September 8, 1951 she married Donald W. Meyer. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2019. Joyce was a master at pine needle basket making, rug braiding and hooking. She enjoyed flower arranging and canning and was an excellent cook and baker. She loved the outdoors and spent many years traveling with Donald in their travel trailer, settling in the Northwoods for the summers. Above all, she loved her family and was the loving wife of Donald!
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Larry) Beyer and Theresa Meyer; grandson, Donald "Donnie" (Danielle) Sharon; four great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, parents-in-law, sister, Jane (Conrad) Meyer, and brother-in-law, Ralph (Jean) Meyer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Bedrock/Dycora in Watertown, especially Dawn. Mom always said it was going to be a good day when Dawn was working and the American Pickers were on TV. Also, a very special thank you to Judy K., Renee, Charles, Anna, Donna, Joyce, Kim B., Kim H., Toni, Toni, and the many we never had the pleasure to meet. Thank you.
No services will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.