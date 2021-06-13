October 22, 1943 - June 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Ida M. Capps, 77, of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Ida Marie Diemer was born October 22, 1943, in Oklahoma City, OK, daughter of William Miles Diemer and Hester (Worrell) Diemer. She graduated from Coldwater, KS in 1962. Ida worked as an accountant in Milwaukee for many years at various companies. She loved reading, especially romantic-crime fiction novels.
Ida is survived by her daughters, Malinda (Kevin) Rucker of Watertown; Tina (Frank) Kopp of Coon Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Joseph Kopp, Jayden Kopp, and Konner Rucker ; sister, Nina McVicker of Ashland, KS; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ida is preceded in death by brothers, Earl Diemer, Joe Diemer, and George Diemer; sister, Annie Schellhamer.
No service will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.