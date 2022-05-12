Wilma M. (Lindemann) Brassow

Appleton, WI - On, May 2, 2022, our Lord called Wilma Brassow to her eternal home in heaven. She was born on March 7, 1929, in Saline, MI a daughter of Clara and Otto Lindemann. On April 7, 1929, Wilma was received into the family of God through the washing of Holy Baptism at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. On June 15,1951, Wilma married Roy Brassow at Trinity Lutheran Church. Roy preceded her in death on October 8, 2006. Roy and Wilma were blessed with seven children.
Left to cherish Wilma's memory are her children, Barbara (Donald) Weichel, Pastor William (Angela) Brassow, Doris (Fonda) Fischer, Beverly (Jeffrey) Zwick, Betty (Pastor Mark) Gartner; 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Virginia (Don) Drexler, Neil (Sue) Lindemann and Eileen Bristle; sister in law, Dorothy Lindemann; brother in law, Earl (Karen) Brassow and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters, Donna and Carol; brother, Alton Lindemann; sister in law, Marilyn Brassow; and brother in laws, Harold and George Brassow.
A memorial service will be held for Wilma at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. John Church (N3505 WI-47 Appleton, WI. Pastor Matthew Schoell and Seminarian Keith Brassow will officiate. Friends and family may call at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
A special thank you to the girls at Club Gabriel (St. Paul's Elder Care) for their wonderful care and support. They were a true blessing to Wilma.
