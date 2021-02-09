November 17, 1942 - January 25, 2021
Willard, WI - GORDON W. "GORDY" RYDSTROM, age 78, of Willard, WI, passed away at Memorial Medical Center, in Neillsville, WI, on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Gordon Wayne Rydstrom was born on November 17, 1942 in Laurens, Iowa, the son of Leonard W. and Fern L. (Parsons) Rydstrom. As a young boy, his family moved to Elkhorn, WI, where he was raised on a farm and received his education, graduating from Elkhorn High School in 1961. After high school, he continued to farm with his father and brother, Edwin. Gordon was united in marriage to Dorothy Eloise Doane on January 21, 1967 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. He continued farming with his brother for one year, before buying a farm in Sullivan, WI, and farming on his own. Gordon and Dorothy farmed together in Sullivan, then bought a farm in Juneau, WI, and then purchased a farm in Greenwood, WI in 1998. After selling their Greenwood farm in 2014, they bought a hobby farm in Willard, WI, where he resided until the time of his death.
He was the sweetest person, always willing to help anyone at any time, with anything. Gordon always overlooked a person's faults, willing to give a second, third and fourth chance.
He had many interests, but especially loved his cows, planting corn, and listening to the Golden Oldies and Classic Country music.
Gordon will be dearly missed by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; his children: Gayle Rydstrom of Horicon, WI, Leonard (Laurie) of New Burnside, IL, Jodi Rydstrom of Horicon, WI, Clint Rydstrom of Medford, WI; one brother: Edwin (Marcia) of Watertown, WI; 2 sisters: Karen Crull and Jenean (Geno) Shreves, both of Delavan, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Greenwood, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
A graveside service was held at 1pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, rural Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating.