November 25, 2020
Burbank, CA - Diana Lee Fleming was born in Milwaukee, WI to parents John William Zuhlke and Rosabelle (Rode) Edith Edwardson on February 8, 1940 and passed away on November 25, 2020 in Los Angeles California.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial took place prior to the service at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Diana grew up in Milwaukee attending Bartlett Elementary School and graduating Riverside High School both on Milwaukee's east side. She married Ronald in 1964 and had three children. Diana is preceded in death by both parents John (1971) and Rose(1998), brother Dennis (1967), husband Ronald (2001), sons Scott (1989) and Perry (2013). She is survived by sister Judy Vecitis, granddaughter Jessica Hanko, great-grandson Seth Hanko and daughter Deni Hoffman.