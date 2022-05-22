Watertown, WI - Audrey R. Lamp, 92, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc, WI
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Watertown, with Rev. Stephen Welch officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to First Congregational United Church of Christ, Preceptor Home & Hospice, or the charity of one's choice.
Audrey Rowene Lamp was born on September 29, 1929, in Footville, WI, the daughter of Ed and Edna (née Onsgard) Butts. She was a graduate of Watertown High School, and the University of Wisconsin Madison with an Education Degree. Audrey married Henry "Hank" H. Lamp on August, 1, 1953, in Watertown, WI. Early in her career, she first taught in the Watertown School District and then later on assisted at Gingerbread Nursery in Watertown, WI.
Over the years, Audrey volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was the Meal Coordinator for her church funeral services and enjoyed visiting with her Saturday Breakfast Group. She really loved gardening, reading, fishing, raising dogs and took pride in her Norwegian Heritage. She was an excellent cook and loved providing meals for her family. Spending time with her family was very important to Audrey, as she remained involved in their lives and attended many events for her grandchildren.
Audrey is survived by her sons: Steven (Margaret) Lamp of Loveland, CO, William Lamp of Fort Atkinson, and James (Kathy) Lamp of Oconomowoc; five grandchildren, Abigail (James) Nangano, Joshua (Megan) Lamp, Ryan (Amanda) Lamp, Christopher Lamp and Corey Lamp; great-grandchildren: Hannah Lamp, Noah Lamp, Natalie Lamp and Theo Lamp.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry "Hank" Lamp and her close cousin, Dr. Henry "Andy" Anderson.
