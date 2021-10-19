Sylvia E. (Uttech) Polensky

Watertown, WI - Sylvia E. Polensky, 80, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Sylvia Evelyn Uttech was born on April 5, 1941, the daughter of Hilbert and Evelyn (nee Guenterberg) Uttech. She grew up on the farm and liked visiting the family farm in Lebanon. On October 15, 1960, she married Lyle Polensky at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She had been employed at Johnson Controls in Watertown for over 44 years. She enjoyed shopping and dining out as well as tending to her flower beds and watching the birds, especially hummingbirds. She liked going out for drives in the car with Lyle. Above all else, she loved her boys and her family.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Lyle Polensky of Watertown; children, Craig (Angie) Polensky of Iron Ridge, Ricky (Joni) Polensky of Beaver Dam, and Nathan Polensky of Watertown; grandchildren, Mikayla Polensky of West Allis and Aaron Polensky of Beaver Dam; step-grandchildren, Errin Fairbank of West Allis and David Nehls of Beaver Dam; brother, David (Cathy Petterson) Uttech of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Rita (Dick) Klawitter of Madison; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronald Uttech and Kenneth Uttech; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Dorothy) Polensky; and sister-in-law, Gloria (Bill) Nelson.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
