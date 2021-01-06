January 27, 1962 - January 4, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Wendy J. Kohls, 58, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Wendy Jean Kohls was born on January 27, 1962 in Watertown, the daughter of Ronald W. and Judith "Judy" (nee Machkovitz) Kohls. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She loved listening to music and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the group home.
Wendy is survived by her mother, Judy Kohls of Watertown; brothers, Steve Kohls of Watertown and Michael (Joanne) Kohls of Waterloo; nieces, Ashley Kohls and Samantha Kohls; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father on July 3, 2005 and uncle, David Machkovitz.
A private funeral service will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Sandstone House for their wonderful care and compassion.