Kenneth Otto "Clyde" Thom

Hustisford, WI - Kenneth (Clyde) Thom, 77 of Hustisford, passed away on December 17th at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. He was born on February 29, 1944 in Rubicon, the son of Clarence and Lenora Thom. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from 1962 - 1965 and spent 1 year and 7 months serving in Germany in the 54th infantry. He then transferred to the US Army Reserves and served until 1968. He was a long time member of the Operator Engineers Local 139 Union. Kenneth is survived by his children, Karen (Craig) Mantz of Westfield, WI, Kevin (Sheri) Thom of Hustisford, WI, and Kurt (Sheila) Weber of Hustisford, WI; his grandchildren, Ryan (Nikki) Mantz, Dustin (Nancy)Mantz, Cody Mantz, Trevor Thom, Brooke (Trent) Woreck, Ty Thom and Aubrey Weber; 6 great grandchildren; brothers Robert (Diane)Thom of Coloma, WI, Dave (Sue Krebs)Thom of Pelican Lake, WI, Dan (Sally) Thom of Menomonee, MI, and Randy (Karen) Thom of Hustisford, WI, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-n-law, Sandy. Kenneth’s wish was to donate his body to science for medical research . A celebration of life will be held this summer at his favorite hunting spot (the duck blind). His family would like to thank Watertown Regional Medical Center and Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care.
