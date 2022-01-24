Johnson Creek, WI - Yvonne L. Crum, 84, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Sunset Ridge in Johnson Creek.
Yvonne was born on May 23, 1937 in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Stella (Coffin) Stuart. She married Raymond Crum on December 19, 1953 in Milwaukee, and the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2014. In her free time she enjoyed flower gardening, camping, and working on crossword puzzles. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Yvonne is survived by her children: Lorna (Harold) Mundt, Keith (Tina) Crum, Bonnie (Terry) Huth, Cynthia (Daniel) Wory, Mathew (Nannette Uskosk) Crum, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, daughter-in Law Nancy Crum, her sister Lorna Stephens, and special friends Marion Pohl and Sherry Purdy. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Kevin, granddaughter Angela and her siblings Velma, Ila, Howard, and O'Dean.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. John Nehs presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12:00pm until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
