Watertown, WI - Roger R. Buss, 82, of Watertown passed away on December 14, 2021 at Park Terrace - Memory care.
Roger was born on November 24, 1939 in Watertown, WI, the son of William and Lydia (Scheel) Buss. After Roger graduated from high school, he served our country in the US Marines. He worked for Laborers International Union as a Mason and worked on his home farm. Roger married the love of his life Joyce Backhaus on October 18, 1962 and the couple enjoyed 51 years of marriage until the time of her passing in 2014. He really enjoyed coaching youth softball, watching the Packers, enjoyed coloring and painting pictures and truly loved time out at the Lake Ripley and fishing. He really enjoyed time with all of his dogs as well.
Roger is survived by his son Brian (Bonnie) Buss, and step-children; Randy (Diana) Lindemann, Laurie Dittmar and Gay Reese. His grandchildren; Justin (Gina) Lindemann, Nathan (Brenna) Lindemann, Rob (Katey) Higgins, Holly (Cory) Kuerschner, Kaitlyn Dittmar, Clinton Firari and Bailey Reese; 9 great-grandkids and his sister Joann (Kenneth) Stiendorf and a sister-in-law Shirley Buss. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings; William, Levern, Carol and Grace Buss.
A memorial service for Roger will take place at 1:00PM on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home (next to Farm n Fleet) with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place from 12:00PM until the time of service. Roger will be laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Park in Ixonia following the service with full Military Honors.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Park Terrace - Memory care.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
