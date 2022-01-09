Paulette A. Bothe

Horicon, WI - Paulette Bothe (Matusiewicz) found peace and joined the Christmas angels on Friday, December 24, 2021 at UW Health, Madison surrounded by her family.
Paulette was born in Watertown on September 13, 1949 to Wallace and Elaine (Schwantes) Matusiewicz the first of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and a 1968 Watertown High School graduate.
Paulette met the love of her life, Danny Bothe in 1967. They were joined in marriage in 1971 at St. John's Lutheran Church and recently celebrated 50 wonderful, devoted years of togetherness. Paulette enjoyed numerous camping adventures in their motorhome as well as traveling to the Black Hills, Yellowstone, Hawaii and living in Virginia Beach. She had an artistic gift for flower arranging, creating beautiful jewelry and crafting.
Besides being a very loving wife, Paulette was also a very loving mother of their two wonderful sons, Chad (Norfolk, VA) and Peter (Marshall, WI). She was very proud of them and their families, daughters-in-law Karen and Erica and grandchildren Madelyn, Logan and Avery. She will be dearly missed.
Paulette is further survived by; Elmer (Butch) and Dee (Kilburg) Matusiewicz, Barb and Richard (Dick) Johnson, Mark and Sherryl Matusiewicz, Paul Matusiewicz and mother-in-law Berdine Bothe.
She is also survived by other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Elaine Matusiewicz, dear sisters Sandy Delvis and Sharon Schimmel, father-in-law Oscar Bothe and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Paulette's life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown from 10:00am to 1:00pm. A private internment service will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Paulette believed "Things happen for a reason" and found "Peace and Love".
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Paulette Bothe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.