December 21, 1929 - November 9, 2020
Watertown, WI - Wilhelmine "Mina" Scholer, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born on December 21, 1929 in Nuremburg Germany, the daughter of Johann and Barbara (Geyer) Schaudig. She married Leo Scholer on December 17, 1955 at St. John Lutheran Church in Watertown. She was a member of Saint Stephens Lutheran Church in Concord for many years. She worked for Ira L. Henry Box Factory for over 30 years. In her free time she enjoyed cooking and baking. Mina was a hard worker, and loved gardening and working around the house. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Mina is survived by her daughter Susan (Dennis) Duffy, grandchildren Shelly (Jeff) Dettmering and Miranda (Kodie) Arenz, great-grandchildren Mahkayla, Devon, McKennzie, Dillon, and Davion. Sister Betty Macheel and brother Heinz Poellet. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Ingrid, 2 sisters Marie Dietrich and Erica Poellet.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.